Harraiya Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Harraiya Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Harraiya is an assembly constituency in the Basti district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Harraiya legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Basti Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Harraiya was won by Ajay Kumar Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Rajkishor Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rajkishor Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ajay Kumar Singh garnered 97014 votes, securing 45.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 30106 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.03 percent.