  Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Haridwar Rural Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Haridwar Rural Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

IST (Published)
Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Haridwar Rural constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Haridwar Rural Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Haridwar Rural is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Haridwar Rural legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Haridwar Rural was won by Yatishwaranand of the BJP. He defeated INC's Harish Chandra Singh Rawat.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Yatishvaranand.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Yatishwaranand garnered 44,964 votes, securing 45.78 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12,278 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.5 percent.
The total number of voters in the Haridwar Rural constituency stands at 1,30,882 with 69,303 male voters and 61,567 female voters.
