Haridwar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Haridwar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Haridwar is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Haridwar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Haridwar was won by Madan Kaushik of the BJP. He defeated INC's Brahmswroop Brahmchari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Madan Kaushik.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Madan Kaushik garnered 61,742 votes, securing 66 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 35,927 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 38.4 percent.

The total number of voters in the Haridwar constituency stands at 1,49,108 with 80,894 male voters and 68,200 female voters.