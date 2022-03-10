Hargaon Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hargaon Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Hargaon is an assembly constituency in the Sitapur district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hargaon legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Hargaon was won by Suresh Rahi of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Ramhet Bharti.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Ramhet Bharti.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suresh Rahi garnered 101680 votes, securing 45.95 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 44995 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.34 percent.