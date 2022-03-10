Hardoi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hardoi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Hardoi is an assembly constituency in the Hardoi district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hardoi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Hardoi was won by Nitin Agarwal of the SP.

He defeated BJP's Raja Bux Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Nitin Agarwal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nitin Agarwal garnered 97735 votes, securing 42.43 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5109 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.22 percent.