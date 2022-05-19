A day after Patidar leader Hardik Patel resigned from the Congress, he took a dig at the Grand Old Party saying that it is too much into caste-based politics.

"The Gujarat Congress is too much into caste-based politics. I wasted my three years in this party. I believe that I will be able to serve the state better after this step," Patel said.

He claimed top leaders of the party were distracted by their mobile phones and that Gujarat Congress leaders were more interested in arranging chicken sandwiches for them.

Also Read:

Addressing media at a press conference on Thursday, Hardik Patel accused the Congress of being involved in "caste-based politics" and said the party had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people, like "Adani and Ambani".

"In Gujarat, whether it's the Patidar community or any other community, they have had to suffer in Congress. Speak the truth in Congress and big leaders will defame you and that is their strategy," Hardik Patel, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"Seven to eight people have been running the Congress for 33 years. Activists like me travel 500-600 km daily. If I go among the people and try to know their situation, the big leaders here try to disrupt this effort by sitting in the AC chambers," Patel said.

When asked if he aims to be part of any other party, Patel said he has not taken any decision yet on joining any party , be it the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat or the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"I have not taken any decision as of now on joining any political party, be it the BJP or AAP," Patel said.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party never speaks anything on the issues concerning Hindus, such as the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) or on the issue of a 'Shivling' (said to be) found in a mosque in Varanasi.

Patel had gained prominence in 2015 after he led the agitation seeking reservation for the Patidar community in the state. He was made the Gujarat Congress working president in July 2020.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)