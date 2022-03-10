  • Business News>
Harchandpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Harchandpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Harchandpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of the Harchandpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates and vote margin news.

Harchandpur is an assembly constituency in the Rae Bareli district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.
The Harchandpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Harchandpur was won by Rakesh Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Kanchan Lodhi.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Surendra Vikram Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Singh garnered 65,104 votes, securing 35.1 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,652 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.97 percent.
The total number of voters in the Harchandpur constituency stands at 3.04 lakh with 1.61 lakh male voters and 1.42 lakh female voters.
