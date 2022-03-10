Harchandpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Harchandpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Harchandpur is an assembly constituency in the Rae Bareli district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Harchandpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Harchandpur was won by Rakesh Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Kanchan Lodhi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Surendra Vikram Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Singh garnered 65,104 votes, securing 35.1 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,652 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.97 percent.