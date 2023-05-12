Harapanahalli Election Results Live: Independent candidate Latha Mallikarjun beats BJP incumbent G Karunakara Reddy by 13,845 votes

Harapanahalli Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Latha Mallikarjun, an independent candidate, defeated incumbent G Karunakara Reddy of the BJP by 13,845 votes. In the 2018 election, Reddy had defeated INC's MP Ravindra by margin of nearly 10,000 votes.

Independent candidate Latha Mallikarjun won the Harapanahalli assembly constituency by 13,845 votes. She defeated BJP's incumbent, G Karunakara Reddy. Harapanahalli, In the Vijaynagar district in the Central Karnataka region, comes under the Devangere Lok Sabha constituency and is a rural seat.

The Lingayat community-dominated constituency has a total of 2,01,133 voters — 1,03,447 male, 97,669 female, and 10 voters who identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 89.9 and a literacy rate of 67.43 percent.

Reddy had won the seat in 2008 before losing it to Ravindra in 2013. He wrested it back in 2018 for a second term.

This year, three parties are vying for power in Karnataka. At the moment, the BJP appears to be losing its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture power.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.