Harapanahalli Election Results | BJP's G Karunakara Reddy eyes third term

Harapanahalli Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: G Karunakara Reddy of the BJP is the incumbent from the constituency reserved for the general category. In the 2018 election, Reddy had defeated INC's MP Ravindra by margin of nearly 10,000 votes. Reddy had won the seat in 2008 before losing it to Ravindra in 2013. He wrested it back in 2018 for a second term.
Harapanahalli is an assembly constituency in the Vijaynagar district in the Central Karnataka region. It comes under the Devangere Lok Sabha constituency and is a rural seat.
The Lingayat community-dominated constituency has a total of 2,01,133 voters — 1,03,447 male, 97,669 female, and 10 voters who identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 89.9 and a literacy rate of 67.43 percent.