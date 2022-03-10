Hapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Hapur is an assembly constituency in the Hapur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Hapur was won by Vijay Pal (Aadhti) of the BJP. He defeated INC's Gajraj Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Gajraj Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vijay Pal (Aadhti) garnered 84532 votes, securing 37.97 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15006 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.74 percent.

The total number of voters in the Hapur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Hapur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.