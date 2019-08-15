Politics
Independence Day 2019: Multi-layered security arrangement in Delhi for celebrations
Updated : August 15, 2019 06:41 AM IST
Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed around the venue, where ministers, bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people will gather to hear the prime minister.
The roads leading to the Red Fort are under surveillance and police personnel are taking help of sniffer dogs to check vehicles in north and central districts of Delhi.
The Delhi Metro has not announced any change in its services on August 15, but there will be restrictions on entry and exit at some stations on the Violet Line. Parking areas, however, have been closed until 2 pm.Â
