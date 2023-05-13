Hanur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: JD(S) candidate MR Manjunath has defeated three-time Congress incumbent R Narendra by a 17,654-vote margin in the Hanur assembly constituency.

JD(S) candidate MR Manjunath has been declared the winner in the Hanur assembly constituency. Manjunath has defeated Narendra by 17,654 votes.

Hanur, which falls under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, is located in the hilly areas of Karnataka which is filled with natural resources.

Hanur, one of the key constituencies among the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, is dominated by Lingayats, Dalits, Kurubas, Gounders and Vokkaligas.

In the 2018 elections, Narendra defeated BJP’s Preetham Nagappa by a margin of over 3,000 votes.

The Hanur constituency has a total of 2,04,918 voters, out of 1,04,351 are men and 1,00,552 are women.

Hanur has an electorate sex ratio of 964 and an approximate literacy rate of 61.43 percent.

On May 10, polling for the 224 seats for the Karnataka Assembly election was held across the state. The state saw a record 73.19 percent voter turnout this time.

The BJP went all out with its campaign vying to retain power in the state, while the Congress worked hard to recover its lost seats.

This year the elections were conducted in a total of 58,282 polling stations out of which 28,866 stations were in urban areas.

Over five crore voters were registered to participate in the state elections this year out of which about 2.59 crore voters were women, 2.62 crore were men.