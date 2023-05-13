English
Hanur election results live: JD(S) candidate MR Manjunath defeats three-time Congress incumbent R Narendra by 17,654 votes

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 2:01:40 PM IST (Updated)

Hanur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: JD(S) candidate MR Manjunath has defeated three-time Congress incumbent R Narendra by a 17,654-vote margin in the Hanur assembly constituency.

JD(S) candidate MR Manjunath has been declared the winner in the Hanur assembly constituency. Manjunath has defeated Narendra by 17,654 votes.

Hanur, which falls under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, is located in the hilly areas of Karnataka which is filled with natural resources.
Hanur, one of the key constituencies among the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, is dominated by Lingayats, Dalits, Kurubas, Gounders and Vokkaligas.
X