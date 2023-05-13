Hanur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: JD(S) candidate MR Manjunath has defeated three-time Congress incumbent R Narendra by a 17,654-vote margin in the Hanur assembly constituency.

Hanur, which falls under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, is located in the hilly areas of Karnataka which is filled with natural resources.

Hanur, one of the key constituencies among the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, is dominated by Lingayats, Dalits, Kurubas, Gounders and Vokkaligas.