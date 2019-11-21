#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Hanoi appreciates India's position on South China Sea, says Vietnamese envoy

Updated : November 21, 2019 04:58 PM IST

The Vietnamese envoy was speaking at an event in New Delhi attended by Vijay Thakur, Secretary (East) at the External Affairs Ministry.
Vietnamese envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau said Vietnam welcomes and appreciates India's position on the South China Sea issue.
India feels that sea links of communication passing through the South China Sea are critical for peace, stability, prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific region, said an MEA official at the event.
Hanoi appreciates India's position on South China Sea, says Vietnamese envoy
