Hanoi appreciates India's position on South China Sea, says Vietnamese envoy
Updated : November 21, 2019 04:58 PM IST
The Vietnamese envoy was speaking at an event in New Delhi attended by Vijay Thakur, Secretary (East) at the External Affairs Ministry.
Vietnamese envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau said Vietnam welcomes and appreciates India's position on the South China Sea issue.
India feels that sea links of communication passing through the South China Sea are critical for peace, stability, prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific region, said an MEA official at the event.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more