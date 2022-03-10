Handia Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Handia Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Handia is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Handia legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Handia was won by Hakim Lal Bind of the BSP.

He defeated ADAL's Pramila Tripathi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Maheshnarayan Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Hakim Lal Bind garnered 72446 votes, securing 35.84 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8526 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Handia constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.