Hamirpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hamirpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Hamirpur is an assembly constituency in the Hamirpur district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hamirpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Hamirpur was won by Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel of the BJP. He defeated SP's Dr Manoj Kumar Prajapati.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel garnered 110888 votes, securing 43.9 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 48655 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.26 percent.