politics News

Hamirpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Hamirpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Hamirpur constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Hamirpur is an assembly constituency in the Hamirpur district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Hamirpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of nine candidates contested the election for the Hamirpur constituency. Pushpinder Verma of Congress, Narinder Thakur of BJP and Sushil Kumar Surroch of AAP ran for the seat. BJP has won the seat almost continuously since 1982, with only one election won by INC in between. Narinder Thakur had first contested in 2012 on a Congress ticket before switching to BJP in 2017.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Hamirpur was won by Narinder Thakur of the BJP. Narinder Thakur defeated the Congress’s Kuldeep Singh Pathania.
 
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP21.0%
2017BJP15.04%
2022TBATBA
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal. In the 2017 assembly polls, Govind Singh Thakur garnered 25,854 votes, securing 52.72 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 7, 231 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.04 percent.
The total number of voters in the Hamirpur constituency stands at 76646 with 37432 male and 38002 female voters. The Hamirpur constituency has a literacy level of 88.15 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongresselection resultsHimachal Pradesh election 2022

