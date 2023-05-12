Haliyal Election Results | Will Congress' R V Deshpande beat BJP's Sunil Hegade?

Haliyal Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Haliyal Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka state in India.

The Haliyal assembly constituency is one of the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. It is situated in the Uttara Kannada district of the state. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 for Haliyal was held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

In Haliyal, Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded RV Deshpande, while Sunil Hegade is contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). S L Ghotnekar has been fielded from JD (S), while Gurudeep Singh Sandhu has been from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Currently, RV Deshpande of Congress is the incumbent MLA from this seat. In the 2018 polls, Deshpande won the elections from the Haliyal assembly constituency on the Congress ticket. He defeated BJP's Hegde with a margin of over 5,000 votes. In 2013 also, Deshpande won the seat.