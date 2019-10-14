Business
HAL braces for indefinite staff strike from today over wage revision
Updated : October 14, 2019 07:21 AM IST
The state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is bracing for an indefinite strike from Monday by its 20,000 employees over wage revision and other demands, a union official said on Sunday.
The management, however, said it was making efforts to avert the strike at all its nine locations across the country over wage revision retrospectively since January 1, 2017.
The 55-year-old aerospace major has about 20,000 employees in five production complexes in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Koraput in Odisha, Lucknow and Nashik in Maharashtra and four research and development (R&D) centres across the country.
