HAL braces for indefinite staff strike from today over wage revision

The state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is bracing for an indefinite strike from Monday by its 20,000 employees over wage revision and other demands, a union official said on Sunday.

"As talks and reconciliation efforts with the management failed on our demands, especially wage revision, we are going ahead with the indefinite strike from Monday as per the notice we served a fortnight ago (September 30) in compliance with the labour laws," HAL's 9 trade unions' general secretary S Chandrasekhar told IANS in Bengaluru.

The management, however, said it was making efforts to avert the strike at all its nine locations across the country over wage revision retrospectively since January 1, 2017.

"Conciliation proceedings commenced at all locations and the labour authorities have advised the unions to desist from the strike and agree to a solution in consultation with the management," the city-based defence behemoth said in a statement on Sunday night.

The 55-year-old aerospace major has about 20,000 employees in five production complexes in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Koraput in Odisha, Lucknow and Nashik in Maharashtra and four research and development (R&D) centres across the country.

"The management's refusal to consider our demands has forced us to begin the strike from Monday at all the nine locations. We have appealed to all our workmen and members to participate in the strike," asserted Chandrasekhar.

To defuse the situation, the company offered to enhance allowances under cafeteria system at 22 percent for workmen in scale 1 to 10-20 percent for workmen in special scale as against the uniform rate of 19 percent offered earlier.

"We apprised the unions of the ill-effects of resorting to strike, jeopardising the interest of the employees and the organization," said the company in the statement.

The management also offered to revised rate of fitment benefit at 11 percent.