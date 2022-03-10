Haidergarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Haidergarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Haidergarh is an assembly constituency in the Barabanki district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Haidergarh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Haidergarh was won by Baijnath Rawat of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Ram Magan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ram Magan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Baijnath Rawat garnered 97497 votes, securing 45.52 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 33520 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.65 percent.

The total number of voters in the Haidergarh constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Haidergarh constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.