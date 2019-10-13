#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
'Haan Mai Giriraj hoon': BJP minister distances himself from movie based on him

Updated : October 13, 2019 06:26 PM IST

Just a day after a purported movie poster with a name Haan Mai Giriraj hoon emerged, the union minister on whose life the film is based, has distanced himself from it.
The minister said the movie makers didn't seek his permission before releasing the said poster and he is not interested in such medium.
Giriraj Singh has been projected as the messiah of every poor and needy in the film.
