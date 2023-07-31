CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsGyanvapi mosque row: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Muslim side must accept historic mistake

Gyanvapi mosque row: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Muslim side must accept historic mistake

Gyanvapi mosque row: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Muslim side must accept historic mistake
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 31, 2023 12:43:28 PM IST (Published)

A snippet from the interview showed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying: "I think there should be an acceptance from the Muslim side that there has been a historic mistake for which we want a solution."

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said the Muslim side must accept the "historic mistake".

The chief minister said it is controversial to call it Gyanvapi a mosque. "What is a trident (trishul) doing inside a masjid, we didn't keep it. There are jyotirling (shivling) and idols. I think there should be an acceptance from the Muslim side that there has been a historic mistake for which we want a solution," Adityanath said in an ANI podcast, which is yet to be aired at 5 pm on Monday.
Snippets from the interview shared by the news agency on Twitter show the Uttar Pradesh chief minister speaking on a host of issues and controversies around the singing of Vande Mataram in the country and the West Bengal Panchayat poll violence.
Last week, the Allahabad High Court had reserved till August 3 its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.
While hearing the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, the court of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker also ordered that the stay on the ASI survey till August 3.
The mosque committee had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey on July 24, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Gyanvapi mosqueYogi Adityanath

Recommended Articles

View All
Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Jul 31, 2023 IST8 Min Read

Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies

Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies

Jul 31, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message

Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message

Jul 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change

Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change

Jul 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X