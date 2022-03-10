Gyanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gyanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gyanpur is an assembly constituency in the Bhadohi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Gyanpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gyanpur was won by Vijay Mishra of the NINSHAD.

He defeated BJP's Mahendra Kumar Bind.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Vijay Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vijay Mishra garnered 66448 votes, securing 31.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20230 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.68 percent.

The total number of voters in the Gyanpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.