Guru Har Sahai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Guru Har Sahai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Guru Har Sahai is an assembly constituency in the Ferozepur district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Guru Har Sahai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Guru Har Sahai was won by Gurmeet Singh Sodhi of the INC. He defeated SAD's Vardev Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Gurmeet Singh Sodhi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gurmeet Singh Sodhi garnered 62,787 votes, securing 45.73 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5,796 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Guru Har Sahai constituency stands at 1,72,641 with 83,011 male voters and 89,626 female voters.