Gurdaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gurdaspur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gurdaspur is an assembly constituency in the Gurdaspur district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Gurdaspur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Gurdaspur was won by Barindermeet Singh Pahra of the INC. He defeated SAD's Gurbachan Singh Babehali.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Gurbachan Singh Babbehali.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Barindermeet Singh Pahra garnered 67,709 votes, securing 57.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28956 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.67 percent. The total number of voters in the Gurdaspur constituency stands at 1,69,628 with 80,682 male voters and 88,941 female voters.

The Gurdaspur constituency has a literacy level of 76.96 percent.