Gunnaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Gunnaur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gunnaur is an Assembly constituency in the Sambhal district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Gunnaur Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Badaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Gunnaur was won by Ajeet Kumar Urf Raju Yadav of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ram Khiladi Singh.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Ajeet Kumar Urf Raju Yadav garnered 1,07,344 votes, securing 47.14 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11,386 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5 percent.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ramkhiladi Singh Yadav.