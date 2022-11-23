Homepolitics news

This Gujarat village is not allowing political parties to campaign since 1983

This Gujarat village is not allowing political parties to campaign since 1983

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 10:28 AM IST (Published)

A fine of Rs 51 is imposed on those who do not vote. The village sarpanch told the news agency ANI that voting is compulsory in the village else people have to pay a fine.

A village in Rajkot does not allow political parties to campaign. The rule is in existence in the Raj Samadhiyala village since 1983.

Recommended Articles

View All

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

IST3 Min(s) Read

WHO is bringing together 300 scientists from the world over to detect outbreaks and pandemics

IST3 Min(s) Read

Is RBI preparing more hikes? Here's what has changed since its last policy action

IST5 Min(s) Read


Also, a fine of Rs 51 is imposed on those who do not vote. The village sarpanch told the news agency ANI that voting is compulsory in the village else people have to pay a fine.
A board has been put up listing rules to be followed and violation of any of the rules invites a fine.
Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The result will be declared on December 8.
In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats, and its main rival, Congress, bagged 77 seats. Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member Assembly is 111 after several MLAs from Congress defected to it.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Elections 2022GujaratGujarat Elections 2022

Previous Article

Gujarat Assembly election: 1,621 candidates in fray amid tight contest between BJP, AAP and Congress

Next Article

Gujarat Polls: Isudan Gadhvi talks about AAP's key poll plans & more