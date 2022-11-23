This Gujarat village is not allowing political parties to campaign since 1983

A fine of Rs 51 is imposed on those who do not vote. The village sarpanch told the news agency ANI that voting is compulsory in the village else people have to pay a fine.

A village in Rajkot does not allow political parties to campaign. The rule is in existence in the Raj Samadhiyala village since 1983.

Also, a fine of Rs 51 is imposed on those who do not vote. The village sarpanch told the news agency ANI that voting is compulsory in the village else people have to pay a fine.

A board has been put up listing rules to be followed and violation of any of the rules invites a fine.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The result will be declared on December 8.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats, and its main rival, Congress, bagged 77 seats. Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member Assembly is 111 after several MLAs from Congress defected to it.