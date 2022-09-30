PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch projects worth Rs 7200 crore | Latest Updates

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar Capital railway station at around 10.30 am. He will take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train, inaugurate phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and also launch various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore on the second day of his Gujarat visit on Friday. Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar Capital railway station at around 10.30 am. He will take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. From Kalupur station, the prime minister will inaugurate phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro project, completed at a cost of Rs 12,925 crore, a state government release said.

In the evening, the PM will reach Ambaji town in Banaskantha district to launch various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore.

Here are the latest updates from PM Modi's Gujarat visit:

# PM Modi inaugurated or laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 9,400 crore and held two roadshows in Gujarat and flagged the issue of corruption and nepotism in sports in the past while inaugurating the 36th National Games on the first day of his visit on Thursday.

# Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all-out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.