Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homepolitics News

    Gujarat polls: EC rejects BJP's request for nomination on public holiday; here's why

    Gujarat polls: EC rejects BJP's request for nomination on public holiday; here's why

    Gujarat polls: EC rejects BJP's request for nomination on public holiday; here's why
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The EC has cited the Negotiable Instruments Act as the reason behind not accepting the nomination on a public holiday.

    The Election Commission (EC) has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's request to accept nominations for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the public holiday on November 12. The EC has cited the Negotiable Instruments Act as the reason behind not accepting the nomination, a senior official said.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, P Bharathi, said that Gujarat BJP had requested that nomination forms be accepted on November 12, the second Saturday of the month and a public holiday, for the state Assembly polls to be held on December 1 and 5.
    "We had written to the Election Commission (regarding the BJP's request). The Commission has said no to this request because it is a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act," she said.
    The last date to file nomination papers for the first phase is November 14.
    Of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, 89 seats will vote on December 1 and the rest 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.
    With inputs from PTI
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Assembly Elections 2022Election CommissionGujaratGujarat election 2022

    Next Article

    'Drink alcohol, smoke weed...don't care': BJP MP Janardan Mishra on saving water — Watch

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng