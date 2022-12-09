The governor had accepted the resignation of the chief minister and his cabinet. Till the formation of the new government, Bhupendra Patel will remain as the caretaker chief minister.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday submitted the resignation of his government to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Patel will take oath as the chief minister on December 12 at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar. The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Gujarat polls by winning 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

Patel was accompanied by state BJP chief CR Paatil and party's chief whip Pankaj Desai.

"The governor had accepted the resignation of the chief minister and his cabinet. Till the formation of the new government, Patel will remain as the caretaker chief minister," Desai said.

In a letter, Paatil informed the governor that the BJP, which has won 156 out of 182 seats, has called a legislative party meeting of all the newly-elected MLAs on Saturday morning to elect a new leader, who will eventually become the next chief minister.

"The meeting of MLAs will be held at 10 am on Saturday at the party headquarter Kamalam in Gandhinagar. The governor will be informed about the election of a new leader in the afternoon, for which we have sought time from him. The swearing in of the new chief minister and his cabinet will take place as per the governor's instructions," Desai said.

With inputs from PTI