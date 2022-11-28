Other contractual employees, policemen, state transport workers, village computer entrepreneurs, anganwadi workers, teachers, health workers, talatis, sanitation workers have different issues related to grade pay, permanent job, increase of wages and transfer posting, Kejriwal noted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form government in Gujarat this time. He urged government employees in the state to back the AAP while promising implementation of the old pension scheme by January 31, 2023.

Kejriwal said, "We will issue a notification for implementing the old pension scheme in Gujarat. I am not just talking. In Punjab, we have issued the notification."

Other contractual employees, policemen, state transport workers, village computer entrepreneurs, anganwadi workers, teachers, health workers, talatis, sanitation workers have different issues related to grade pay, permanent job, increase of wages and transfer posting, he noted.

Other promises made by AAP:

- Government schools

- Free electricity

- Access to water

- Free healthcare

- Monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women above age 18 years if they are willing to accept such a grant.

- Will ensure that Narmada water reaches every corner of the Kutch district

- Free water supply to farmers

- Rs 3,000 to the unemployed youth

- Rs 40 per day to cattle farmers to take care of cows

- A shelter home for non-milching cattle

- A fixed salary of Rs 10,000 per month for every sarpanch

Gujarat goes to polls on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8.

With inputs from PTI