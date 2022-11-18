Gujarat polls 2022: Listen to Ravi Kishan's just-out rap number in praise of PM Modi

Gujarat Assembly polls 2022: Ravi Kishan’s song, Gujarat ma Modi che, comes soon after Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore released a song titled Gujarat Me Ka Ba, in which she slams the BJP government for the recent tragedy at Morbi, where a suspension bridge collapsed killing at least 140 people.

Bhojpuri film actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan released a Gujarati-Bhojpuri rap song, Gujarat ma Modi che on Friday, November 18, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. It is sung by Ravi Kishan and written by Mrutunjay. Munna Mishra has composed the track. The actor also shared a poster featuring Ravi Kishan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Statue of Unity in the background. The text on it read, 'Bhaiya ho, Gujarat ma Modi che.”

Here's where you can listen to the song .

Gujarat ma Modi che talks about the development of Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gandhian ideologies, honesty and policies against nepotism and corruption, ANI reported. Among the achievements of the BJP government in Gujarat, the song highlights how jobs, electricity, and water supply are in abundance.

The song also talks about Gujarat's heritage and icons such as Sardar Patel, Sabarmati river, Somnath, Narmada, Dwarka, and Kutch. The video showcases developmental projects undertaken by the government in the state such as AIIMS and Vande Bharat express.

It also takes a dig at the opposition parties Congress and AAP and says they have no chance of winning in the upcoming elections.

The song was released to attract voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Gujarat, PTI quoted the MP’s public relations officer Pawan Dubey as saying.

Also read: PM Modi to address eight rallies in three days in Gujarat from November 19

Ravi Kishan’s song comes soon after Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore released a song titled Gujarat Me Ka Ba, in which she slams the BJP government for the recent tragedy at Morbi, where a suspension bridge collapsed, killing at least 140 people.

Ravi Kishan earlier released a promotional song for the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Bhojpuri rap number, titled UP Mein Sab Ba spoke about the development in the state under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.