Gujarat: New ministers of Bhupendra Patel-led govt to take oath today

New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat will be sworn in on Thursday afternoon, the CMO said on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers will be held at 1:30 pm in Gandhinagar, an official said.

"The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of CM Shri Bhupendra Patel will take place tomorrow, September 16, at 1:30 pm at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar," the CMO tweeted on Wednesday evening.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers was scheduled for Wednesday. Preparations were also done for the event, but later the governor's office confirmed that the ceremony has been postponed to Thursday.

Neither the BJP nor the state government gave any reason for the postponement. Sources revealed that several former as well as senior ministers, who were part of Rupani's Cabinet, are unhappy with the leadership as they suspect they will not be part of the new cabinet as per the BJP's newly proposed "no-repeat" formula.

Defending the "no-repeat" formula, a top BJP leader said the party received huge success in the recently-held local body polls in Gujarat because new faces were given tickets. He claimed even people want to see new faces in power.

With inputs from PTI