Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 575 seats in six municipal corporations in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat continued on Tuesday with early trends indicating leads for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are the other two main contenders in the fray. Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday for a total of 144 wards across six civic bodies—Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. The State Election Commission in a release said 46.1 percent of the registered voters exercised their franchise.

The municipal corporation elections are being seen as a test for Vijay Rupani as it may set the tone for the state Assembly polls due next year.

As per initial trends, BJP is leading in Jamjodhpur, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Asarwa, Saijpur, Nava Vadaj & Navrangpura wards, Congress leads in Dariapur & Chandkheda wards and AIMIM is leading in Behrampura; BJP is leading in 58 seats & Congress in 8 seats, news agency ANI reported.

In Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, which has 52 seats, show BJP is leading in 13 seats and Congress in 7 while AAP has not taken the lead anywhere, News18 reported.

Initial trends from Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, which has 64 seats, show BJP and AAP leading in 4 seats each while Congress has not taken the lead anywhere yet, News18 reported.

Of the 76 seats in Vadodara Municipal Corporation, BJP has taken a lead in 6 seats, Congress in 2 while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been unable to open its account, News18 reported.

Initial trends from Surat Municipal Corporation show BJP leading in 16 out of 120 seats while Congress is ahead in 5 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 3, News18 reported.

In Rajkot Municipal Corporation, which has 72 seats, BJP is leading in 14, Congress in 5 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 3 seats, News18 reported.

In Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which has 192 seats, BJP is leading in 55, while Congress in 9 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has so far not been able to take the lead anywhere, a News18 report said.

