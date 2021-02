The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday registered a massive victory in the municipal corporations in Gujarat winning all six municipal corporations that went to polls on February 21. The Congress' performance was marred by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party that made serious inroads in the western state.

Results of all but one seat in Ahmedabad have been declared as the BJP emerged victorious with a massive win. BJP won 483 seats, the Congress bagged 55 and AAP won 27, others won seven seats, while BSP pocketed three.

The BJP won 159 out of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 68 out of 72 seats in Rajkot, 50 out of 64 seats in Jamnagar, 44 out of 52 seats in Bhavnagar, 69 out of 76 seats in Vadodara and 93 out of 120 seats in Surat.

The results in Gujarat come as a massive boost for the saffron party, which faced a resounding defeat by the Congress in the recent-held Punjab civic body polls.

Polling was held for the 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

Catch all the highlights from the 2021 Gujarat Municipal Corporation elections here

In Surat municipal corporation, where Congress drew a blank, the Aam Aadmi Party won 27 seats. The BJP won the corporation with 93 seats out of 120. AAP Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat and hold a roadshow in Surat on February 26 following the party's performance in the elections.

In Rajkot civic body, the saffron party was victorious at 68 seats and Congress at 4 out of 72 seats. Out of the 64 seats in Jamnagar, BJP won 50, Congress - 11, and BSP - 3. The BJP won 44 seats in Bhavnagar out of 52 in Bhavnagar and Congress had to settle at 8.

In 76 seats in Vadodara, BJP has won 69 and Congress a mere 7.

Today’s win across Gujarat is very special. For a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says that Gujarat has again established itself as BJP's stronghold. "BJP has won around 85 percent of the seats it contested. Congress has suffered badly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across Gujarat, while BJP bagged 44 seats in Bhavnagar corporation alone. Municipal corporation poll results show that Gujarat has again established itself as BJP's stronghold. BJP continues to carry out the 'vikas yatra' started in the leadership of Modi Ji. Today's results are one of the best results in Gujarat. I congratulate CM Vijay Rupani, Dy CM Nitin Patel, newly-elected state BJP chief CR Patil & his team. It's the first poll after COVID-19 and the fight against it was mounted under the leadership of Vijay Rupani and Nitinbhai Patel the way it has been done across the country."

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda thanked voters for the party's victory in municipal corporations. "The BJP has got an overwhelming majority in elections to all six municipal corporations in Gujarat. I thank the voters of all the six municipal corporations, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil and party workers for this success," Nadda said.