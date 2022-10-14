EC likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh | Latest updates

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm.

The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

Meanwhile, the poll bugle has been sounded by political parties in both states with leaders addressing rallies, and meeting people.

Here are the latest updates:

# Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan.

# Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the party campaign in Himachal Pradesh today. She is in Solan.

# Prime Minister Narendra was on a day's visit to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday during which he flagged off country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train and launched a slew of developmental projects