    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    EC likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh | Latest updates

    EC likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh | Latest updates

    EC likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh | Latest updates
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023.

    The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm.
    The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023.
    The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.
    Meanwhile, the poll bugle has been sounded by political parties in both states with leaders addressing rallies, and meeting people.
    Here are the latest updates:
    # Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan.
    # Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the party campaign in Himachal Pradesh today. She is in Solan.
    # Prime Minister Narendra was on a day's visit to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday during which he flagged off country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train and launched a slew of developmental projects
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Assembly Elections 2022Election CommissionGujarat election 2022Himachal Pradesh election 2022

    Next Article

    When Sonia Gandhi crushed it — a look at the last Congress presidential polls back in 2000

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng