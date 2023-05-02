English
Gujarat HC refuses interim stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case 

By Anushka Sharma  May 2, 2023 5:16:20 PM IST (Published)

Rahul Gandhi had filed the plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case filed by a BJP leader Purnesh Modi.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday refused to grant an interim stay on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. Rahul Gandhi had filed the plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case filed by a BJP leader. The court said that it will give the verdict post vacations of the court.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak was hearing the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi challenging the April 20 order of the Surat sessions court declining a stay to his conviction in the criminal defamation case.
On April 26, High Court judge Justice Gita Gopi recused herself from hearing the case after it was brought before her for an urgent hearing. The matter was then assigned to the court of Justice Prachchhak, who took up the criminal revision application filed by Gandhi.
X