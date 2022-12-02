Gujarat Elections Latest Updates | Congress only believes in stalling, delaying and misleading, alleges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in poll-bound Gujarat ahead of the second phase of polls. Rallies will be held in Kankraj, Patan, Sozitara, and Ahmedabad.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also address public meetings in Bechraji (Mehsana), Vijapur (Mehsana), and Gandhinagar South (District Gandhinagar).

On Thursday, PM Modi took part in a more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad and addressed three rallies while asking people to teach a lesson to the Congress in the Assembly elections following its "Ravan" jibe for him.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, at a rally in Ahmedabad city, had said the prime minister asks people to vote "looking at his face" in all elections. "Are you 100-headed like Ravan," he had said.

Cong only believes in stalling, delaying and misleading, alleges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleges that the Congress only believed in 'atkana, latkana aur bhatkana' (stalling, delaying and misleading), and said those who looted poor people in the country were now abusing him for putting an end to corruption. He also alleged that the previous Congress governments never showed any interest in bringing the Narmada river water to the parched regions of Gujarat as the party was only interested in doing those works where there was scope to indulge in corruption.

Assam CM emerges as BJP's poster boy for election campaigns

The BJP’s most prominent face from the North East, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as the party's new poster boy for election campaigning, capturing eyeballs as its first star campaigner from the region in far away Gujarat and Delhi.

Be it the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, imposition of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), PFI ban, Ram Janmabhoomi temple issue, communal angle to the recent killing of a girl by her live-in partner or the attack on Congress and his bete noire Rahul Gandhi, Sarma has left no stone unturned to push forward assertively the right-wing party's key agenda in poll-bound Gujarat where the BJP has ruled for the last 27 years, barring a brief period of President's Rule.

