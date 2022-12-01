Gujarat elections 2022 Latest Updates: Voting for Phase 1 begins; Bhupendra, Hardik Patel in fray

Gujarat elections 2022: As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 of 182 Gujarat assembly seats in the first phase of the polls.

Voting in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 am on Thursday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress all set for the tight contest. The election in Gujarat is being in two phases. While polling in the first will take place today, the second phase of voting will be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 8.

As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 of 182 Gujarat assembly seats in the first phase of the polls. These seats are spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. And, of the 788 candidates, 718 are men and 70 are women.

Candidates from both the BJP and the Congress will be contesting on all 89 seats in the first phase, while the AAP will contest on 88 seats. A total of 39 political parties have fielded their candidates.

Here are the latest updates on the first phase of the Gujarat elections 2022:

> Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urges voters to cast their votes for good education, job and health facilities for every citizen.

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi called "upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers".

> BJP candidate Piyush Patel was allegedly attacked late Wednesday night in Vansda, Gujarat, News 18 reported. Police have launched a probe into the incident.

>India's mini African village is all set to vote at special tribal booth in Jambur

> Election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178, Piraman school in Bharuch.

> Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife and BJP's candidate from Jamnagar North, Rivaba Jadeja, expressed hopes for the party's victory ahead of polls.

> Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expects record voting in Gujarat Assembly Election. Speaking to ANI, he said on Wednesday, “Tomorrow is the first phase of elections in Gujarat in which voting will be held on 89 assembly seats. There are 2.39 crore voters in these 89 seats. Voting will be held tomorrow at 25,430 polling stations. Preparations are complete, now is the time to call upon the voters to come out of their homes and vote."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is among some prominent candidates in the first phase of the Gujarat elections. He is contesting from Ghatlodia. Other candidates in the fray in this phase are AAP chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur. Former BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav is contesting as an Independent from Vaghodia.