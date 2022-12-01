Gujarat elections 2022 Latest Updates: Voting for Phase 1 begins; Bhupendra, Hardik Patel in fray

Gujarat elections 2022: As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 of 182 Gujarat assembly seats in the first phase of the polls.
Recommended ArticlesView All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching
IST9 Min(s) Read
Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers
IST5 Min(s) Read
गुजरात के सभी लोगो से अपील-अपना वोट गुजरात के हर बच्चे को अच्छी शिक्षा,हर नौजवान को नौकरी व हर नागरिक को अच्छी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओ के लिए देंआपके वोट के दम पर ही आपका अपना परिवार और पूरा गुजरात तरक़्क़ी और समृद्धि की ओर बढ़ेगा।— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 1, 2022
Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022
BJP candidate Piyush Patel attacked by unidentified men in Gujarat's Vansda late last night, probe underway. News18's @DhantaNews with details @aayeshavarma | #GujaratElections #GujaratPolls #AssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/jxYfFtbw2b— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 1, 2022
Gujarat assembly polls phase 1: India's mini African village to vote at special tribal booth in JamburRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/n4z1k4n2oE#GujaratAssemblyPolls #GujaratElection2022 pic.twitter.com/FuZDF9SF77— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 1, 2022
Gujarat | Election officials conducted a mock poll at polling booths numbers 175 to 178, Piraman school in BharuchVoting for the first phase of Assembly elections will start at 8 am.#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/xAmupZb0SM— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Gujarat | Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible: Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate #GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/Ujr1T2TLyq— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022