Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress releases list of star campaigners

The Congress party released a list of its top campaigners for the forthcoming Gujarat elections on Tuesday. According to the rundown made public, party leader Malliakrjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and CMs Ashok Gehlot-Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani, and Kanhaiya Kumar will run for office and endorse the grand old party ahead of the polls.

Congress releases a list of star campaigners for #GujaratElections. Party chief Malliakrjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, general secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CMs Ashok Gehlot-Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign. pic.twitter.com/wXr3NAGdcS— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

With key promises like 10 lakh employment in government and semi-government sectors, free medical care up to 10 lakh, an LPG cylinder for 500, and 300 free units of energy per month, the Congress is prepared to take on the BJP in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The party, which unveiled its manifesto on Saturday, also pledged to waive up to 3 lakh rupees in loans for all fishermen and to provide divyangs, widows, senior citizens, and underprivileged women with monthly jobless benefits of Rs. 3,000 each.

The Congress also pledged in its election platform to reverse the state government's pardon of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case, which permitted their early release from custody.

In addition, the party promised that if elected in the next elections in Gujarat, it will rename the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera neighbourhood as the Sardar Patel Stadium.

The party appointed five election monitors on Monday to watch the state elections. While Mohan Prakash will be in charge of the elections in the Saurashtra zone and be based in Rajkot, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik will act as the party observer for the South zone.

Prithviraj Chavan, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, will be stationed in Baroda and oversee the elections for the central area, while BK Hariprasad, who will be positioned in Ahmedabad, will be in charge of the North zone. The fifth zonal observer will be KH Muniappa, the leader of the Congress.

The Gujarat assembly elections are being contested by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, who has launched a high-pitched campaign, and the state's incumbent BJP, which has held that post for 24 years.

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be constituted in two parts on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

