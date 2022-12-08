With a record win in Gujarat and a tight race in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addresses the nation and his party workers from Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday evening following the assembly election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In his address, Modi lauded the fact that no polling booth required a re-poll of votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party recorded a landslide victory in Gujarat claiming more than 150 out of 182 seats but lost a tight race in Himachal Pradesh against the Congress Party.

Modi congratulated BJP party workers for the Gujarat victory and saluted the Gujarat voters for their support.

"During the elections, I told Gujarat's citizens, 'This time, Narendra's record must break,'" Modi said. "And I had promised that in order for Bhupendra to beat Narendra, Narendra will work tooth and nail."

He said with the tireless hard work of all these leaders, "the BJP has created a history, by breaking all records".

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP suffered a loss at the hands of the Indian National Congress which secured 40 seats out of 68. Incumbent HP chief minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur conceded defeat in the elections and is set to resign from his post.

Addressing the race, Modi said that BJP's loss by a mere 1% shows that the public in Himachal Pradesh did in fact try to make the party win.

He also ensured voters in the state that the BJP would remain 100% committed to bringing about progress.

With a record win in Gujarat on one hand and a concession from the BJP chief minister in Himachal Pradesh on the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to share his reaction to the results.

“Thank you, Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results,” PM Modi tweeted.

Modi credited the accomplishment to party workers, calling them champions and the "real strength" of the party.

“To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party,” Modi tweeted.

Modi responded to the loss in Himachal Pradesh by pledging to work to meet the expectations of Himachalis in the future.

“I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come. @BJP4Himachal,” Modi tweeted.

With inputs from PTI.