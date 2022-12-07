Visavadar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

The Visavadar assembly constituency in Junagadh district in Saurashtra region of Gujarat went to polls on December 1, 2022. The Visavadar assembly seat is reserved for general category. In 2017 Harshadkumar Ribadiya of Indian National Congress. won the seat after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Bharat Patel (son of Keshubhai Patel).

Visavadar is an assembly constituency in the Junagadh district in Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Visavadar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on December 1, 2022. The Visavadar assembly seat is reserved for general category and falls under Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, the Visavadar seat was won by Harshadkumar Ribadiya of Indian National Congress. Ribadiya defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Bharat Patel (son of Keshubhai Patel).

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Keshubhai Patel of the Gujarat Parivartan Party.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Harshadkumar Ribadiya garnered 81,882 votes, securing 55 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 23,101 votes.

The total number of voters in the Visavadar constituency stands at 2,59,224 with 1,26,424 male and 1,24,097 female voters.