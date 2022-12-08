Gujarat Election Results 2022: Tweets pour in as BJP all set for record 7th term

The party is set for a historic mandate for its seventh consecutive term in the state, equalling the record set by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in West Bengal.

With early trends showing the Bharatiya Janta Party comfortably on its way to securing 158 seats in Gujarat, the party is set for a historic mandate for its seventh consecutive term in the state, equalling the record set by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in West Bengal.

Trends from the Election Commission of India show that the party has received nearly 53 percent of the vote share as of 01:35 pm on December 8. Despite its best efforts, the Aam Aadmi Party has received only 12.84 percent of the vote share and is leading in just five seats.

With the win all but assured, political leaders have already started congratulating party workers, leaders and the machinery of the BJP for the win. Chief among those being appreciated are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

“The BJP's historic victory in the Gujarat elections is a victory of the party's commitment to development, good governance and public welfare. The biggest credit for this victory goes to the public trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, his popularity and his credibility. Congratulations to him and thanks to the public,” wrote Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters of the state for giving me a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections as a stamp of unwavering faith on the Bharatiya Janata Party. Heartiest congratulations to Devdarlabh workers and the top leadership of the party who worked tirelessly with the resolve of public service” said CM Bhupendrabhai Patel.

“This is a victory of the unwavering faith of Janata Janard in BJP's good governance. Thank you Gujarat,” he added.

“I congratulate the people of Gujarat on this historic victory. Congratulations to Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Ji, State President CR Patil Ji and all the workers of BJP Gujarat for this grand victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and JP Nadda Ji,” wrote Amit Shah, Home Minister.

“It's a win of BJP's work, the removal of Art 370. We'll focus on the work to be done in next 20 years. There was no competition with AAP. Viramgam made Hardik Patel win for the further development of the constituency,” said Hardik Patel to reporters.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the HISTORIC MANDATE in Gujarat,” said Suvendu Adhikari, BJP member and leader of opposition in West Bengal.

“Congratulations to Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel ji, CR Paatil ji and all karyakartas of BJP Gujarat for the historical win. This historic win is a reiteration of people's faith in the developmental vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji,” wrote Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, BJP State General Secretary, Andhra Pradesh.

