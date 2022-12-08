Gujarat Election Results 2022: Tweets pour in as BJP all set for record 7th term

The party is set for a historic mandate for its seventh consecutive term in the state, equalling the record set by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in West Bengal.
गुजरात चुनावों में भाजपा की ऐतिहासिक विजय विकास, सुशासन और लोक कल्याण के प्रति पार्टी की प्रतिबद्धता की जीत है। इस विजय का सबसे बड़ा श्रेय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi के नेतृत्व के प्रति जनविश्वास, उनकी लोकप्रियता और विश्वसनीयता को जाता है। उन्हें बधाई एवं जनता के प्रति आभार।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2022
ગુજરાત વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીમાં ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી પર અતૂટ વિશ્વાસની મહોર મારી ઐતિહાસિક વિજય અપાવવા બદલ રાજ્યના સૌ મતદારોનો હૃદયથી આભાર વ્યક્ત કરું છું. જનસેવાના સંકલ્પ સાથે અથાક પુરુષાર્થ કરનાર દેવદુર્લભ કાર્યકર્તાઓ અને પક્ષના શીર્ષસ્થ નેતૃત્વને હાર્દિક અભિનંદન પાઠવું છું. pic.twitter.com/XL2MmrHfQI— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 8, 2022
ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના ઐતિહાસિક વિજય બદલ માનનીય પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદી તથા માનનીય કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી શ્રી અમિતભાઈ શાહે ટેલિફોનિક વાતચીત કરી અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા છે. ભાજપાના સુશાસન પર જનતા જનાર્દને મૂકેલા અતૂટ વિશ્વાસનો આ વિજય છે. ધન્યવાદ ગુજરાત! pic.twitter.com/BGVDSPL58z— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 8, 2022
આ ઐતિહાસિક જીત પર ગુજરાતની જનતાને વંદન કરું છું.પ્રધાનમંત્રી @narendramodi જીના નેતૃત્વમાં અને @JPNadda જીની અધ્યક્ષતામાં મળેલી આ ભવ્ય જીત બદલ મુખ્યમંત્રી @Bhupendrapbjp જી, પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ @CRPaatil જી તેમજ @BJP4Gujarat ના તમામ કાર્યકર્તાઓને શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવું છું.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2022
Heartiest Congratulations to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the HISTORIC MANDATE in Gujarat. Saffron Greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji, Shri @JPNadda Ji & Shri @Bhupendrapbjp Ji for the sterling performance of @BJP4Gujarat & a record seventh consecutive term. Lotus Blooms 🪷— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 8, 2022
Congratulations to Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji, @CRPaatil ji and all karyakartas of @BJP4Gujarat for the historical win.This historic win is a reiteration of people's faith in the developmental vision of PM Shri @narendramodi ji.— Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) December 8, 2022
BJP will register historic record breaking win in Gujarat ✌🏼 Its a victory of 2Vs “Vishwas & Vikas” #GujaratElections— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) December 8, 2022
Performance of @BJP4India in Gujarat Assembly Election.1985 - 111990 - 671995 - 1211998 - 1172002- 1272007 - 1172012 - 1152017 - 992023 - 150 +Hats off to PM @narendramodi Ji and dedicated karyakartas of @BJP4Gujarat. #GujaratElectionResult pic.twitter.com/QIYet5886U— Y. Satya Kumar (సత్యకుమార్) (@satyakumar_y) December 8, 2022