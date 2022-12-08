Gujarat election results 2022: Rivaba Jadeja to Hardik Patel, here are key winners & losers

Gujarat Election Results 2022: Riding the Modi wave the Bharatiya Janata Party is set for its seventh consecutive term in Gujarat — this time with a record-crushing victory. The AAP flopped while Congress suffered a spectacular loss in the western state.

With counting in nearly half of the constituencies done, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking at a historic mandate in Gujarat. The party is set for its seventh consecutive term in the state. Felicitations are already pouring in for the party’s workers, C.R. Paatil, the Party President for the state; Bhupendrabhai Patel, the Chief Minister of the state; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While AAP has failed to make a mark, Congress suffered a massive loss in the western state.

Here are some of the key winners and losers in the state.

Isudhan Gadhvi: The chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat from Aam Aadmi Party, Gadhvi lost to his opponent Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera of BJP in Khambhalia.

Rivaba Jadeja: First-time politician and wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba won the Jamnagar North seat, beating AAP’s Karsanbhai Karmur by 50,456 votes.

Gopal Italia: The face of AAP’s Gujarat outfit, Italia lost by 64,627 votes to BJP’s Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya.

Alpesh Kathiriya: A former close aid of Hardik Patel and a leader in the Patidar agitation, Kathiriya was fielded in the Varachha Road (Surat) seat by AAP. He is trailing BJP’s ex-minister Kishorbhai Kanani by 16,834 votes.

Hardik Patel: Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who switched from Congress to BJP, won by a margin of 51,707 votes against AAP’s Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor.

Arjun Modhwadia: Leader of the Congress’ Gujarat outfit Arjun Modhwadia managed to wrench the seat of Porbandar by a margin of 8,181 votes against BJP’s Babu Bokhiria, who had held the seat for 10 years straight.

Bhupendrabhai Patel: Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel showcased his strength as he won by a margin of 1,92,263 votes against Congress’ Dr Amee Yagnik in the Ghatlodia constituency.

Lakhabhai Bharwad: The Congress leader who went up against Hardik Patel in the Viramgam constituency got only 42,724 votes, standing third in the contest behind AAP’s Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor and Patel.

Jignesh Mewan: The former Independent Dalit leader joined the Congress ahead of the elections and is currently leading by a small margin of 3,947 votes against BJP’s candidate in the Vadgam constituency.