Gujarat election results 2022: BJP shatters record of biggest win, here are key highlights

The BJP has won two seats and is leading in 151 constituencies. The Congress is at a distant 18 while the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to open its account in the western state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered its best-ever performance in the Gujarat Assembly elections as the saffron party won 150 seats in the 182-member Assembly. The Congress has been decimated as expected, and it is likely to lose the status of the Opposition party in the Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is eyeing the status of a national party, is leading on six seats.

Here are the highlights from the BJP's win:

Narendra Modi magic: The win has once again consolidated the fact that the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains intact. PM Modi campaigned aggressively in the state, hardly leaving any opportunity for opposition parties to make inroads in his home state.

Seventh straight win: The BJP has equalled the record of CPM in forming the government for the seventh straight term. The CPM retained power in West Bengal for seven consecutive terms before Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress toppled the Left government in 2011.

Landslide victory: The tally of 150 is the best-ever performance of the saffron party in the state. The party had just managed to cross the halfway mark of 92 in the 2017 state elections. The party managed to break its record of winning 127 and also of the Madhav Solanki-led Congress government of 147 seats in 1985.

BJP's electioneering: Every election for BJP is a do-or-die battle. From the Prime Minister and Union Ministers to MPs, Chief Ministers and MLAs - the saffron party uses all its might to leave any space for the Opposition. It's micro-messaging, electioneering, and the use of social media.

Opposition decimated: The BJP has decimated the Congress as it is unlikely to earn the status of the Opposition party in the Assembly. Congress needs a minimum of 19 seats in the House. Currently, it is swinging between 15 and 18 seats.

Gujarat went to polls on December 1 and 5.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Currently, the BJP's number in the House stands at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three quitting just ahead of the elections.